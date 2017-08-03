loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1985 Land Rover Defender 110 convertible

Get an Insurance Quote

Needham £38,220 38220.00GBP

Needham, Alabama
United States

£38,220
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

1985 Land Rover Defender 110 convertible, diesel engine, 5 speed manual transmission, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, left hand drive, full soft top with roll up sides, 6 side facing D90 wagon style rear jump seats with seat belts, updated stereo, delivered new in Italy until coming to the States in 2015, 136,000 kilometers – 85,000 miles, recent major servicing at CitySide Garage, a rugged and authentic early Defender 110 just back to us from many happy miles on the Black Sheep Farm.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1985 land-rover defender 110 convertible white 5-speed diesel manual 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15271
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    1985
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on