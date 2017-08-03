Needham £38,220 38220.00GBP
Needham,
Alabama
United States
1985 Land Rover Defender 110 convertible, diesel engine, 5 speed manual transmission, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, left hand drive, full soft top with roll up sides, 6 side facing D90 wagon style rear jump seats with seat belts, updated stereo, delivered new in Italy until coming to the States in 2015, 136,000 kilometers – 85,000 miles, recent major servicing at CitySide Garage, a rugged and authentic early Defender 110 just back to us from many happy miles on the Black Sheep Farm.
left-hand-drive 1985 land-rover defender 110 convertible white 5-speed diesel manual 4wd british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...