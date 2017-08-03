car description

1985 Land Rover Defender 110 convertible, diesel engine, 5 speed manual transmission, full time 4 wheel drive with high-low range, left hand drive, full soft top with roll up sides, 6 side facing D90 wagon style rear jump seats with seat belts, updated stereo, delivered new in Italy until coming to the States in 2015, 136,000 kilometers – 85,000 miles, recent major servicing at CitySide Garage, a rugged and authentic early Defender 110 just back to us from many happy miles on the Black Sheep Farm.