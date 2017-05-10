loading Loading please wait....
1985 Land Rover Defender 110 Ex Military Vehicle With 1 Owner

£4,250 4250.00GBP


United Kingdom

£4,250
car description

We have for sale a 1985 Land Rover 110 3 door Defender One Owner Since the Military with a Excellent Chassis New Doors, Only 113000 kilometres, 200 Tdi Engine Fitted, Recent Paint in Military Green, Brand New Canvas Hood, General All Grip New Tyres, Military Side Lockers, Cubby Box, A Nice Example of a Ex Military Vehicle. Sale will Include a Service and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only

1985 land-rover defender 110 ex military vehicle 1-owner green 3-door warranty 2013 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9880
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2013
