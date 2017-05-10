1985 Land Rover Defender 110 Ex Military Vehicle With 1 Owner

car description

We have for sale a 1985 Land Rover 110 3 door Defender One Owner Since the Military with a Excellent Chassis New Doors, Only 113000 kilometres, 200 Tdi Engine Fitted, Recent Paint in Military Green, Brand New Canvas Hood, General All Grip New Tyres, Military Side Lockers, Cubby Box, A Nice Example of a Ex Military Vehicle. Sale will Include a Service and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only