1997 Land Rover Defender 110

Leominster £9,000 - £10,000 9000.00GBP
Easters Court
Leominster, HR6 0DE, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Fully restored 300tdi with brand new galvanised chassis; new suspension components; new interior; new head-lining; Boost alloys; 110,000 miles in superb condition all-round
