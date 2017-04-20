loading Loading please wait....
1997 Land Rover Defender 110

Leominster £9,000 - £10,000

Brightwells - Brightwells Classic Cars 20th April
Leominster, Herefordshire, HR6 0DE 20 Apr 2017

Easters Court
Leominster, HR6 0DE, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

£9,000 - £10,000
Has reserve price
car description

Fully restored 300tdi with brand new galvanised chassis; new suspension components; new interior; new head-lining; Boost alloys; 110,000 miles in superb condition all-round

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8525
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Engine Size
    2.5

Auction information

  • Auction Date:
    20/04/2017
  • Lot number:
    -
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

