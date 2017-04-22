POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
'Tomb Raider', styled as 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider', is a media franchise that originated with an action-adventure video game series focusing on the archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft who travels the globe searching for lost artifacts and infiltrating dangerous tombs and ruins.
A large selection of additional media has grown up around the video game series, most notably a 2001 film adaptation featuring Angelina Jolie in the title role. In the first film, she teams up with Land Rover to penetrate the Cambodian jungle and defeat the forces of greed.
The film, rather like Angelina Jolie herself, was a massive hit and the Land Rovers themselves also became something of a cult icon. As a result, Land Rover took a standard double-cab 110 Defender off the production line and gave it to their 'Special Vehicles Department'. With over £7,000 worth of additional equipment and some custom paintwork, the Limited Edition Tomb Raider Land Rover was born, as confirmed in a supporting email. This can be further authenticated by the fact that the bulkhead inside the engine bay is still dark green, left over from the example they 'borrowed' from the original production line. A further 100 units of th
auction 2001 land-rover defender 110 tomb raider special vehicles pre production model silver air-con immobiliser leather metallic privacy-glass snorkel tracker 2017 4wd british
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Do you sometimes guess how close your...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...