2005 Land Rover Defender 110 County Van in White Only 11k Miles Immaculate

£14,995 14995.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 110 County Van in White, 2005 (55) Vehicle is in Immaculate Condition with only 11k From New, 1 Former Keeper, Full Service History, Only Registered for Road Use Jan 16, No Corrosion at All inside and Out, Excellent Seats, Excellent Carpets and Rubbers, No Sign of and Wear. Original Wheels and Tyres, Fully Racked in Rear (Draws, Shelving and 240v Power Supply all in As New Condition) A Rare Opportunity to Own a As New Td5 110, This Would Make a Excellent Camper or Expedition Vehicle with The Addition of a Roof Tent or a Brilliant Working Car for a Fraction of Its New OTR Price. Vehicle Will Include, a Full 12 Month MOT, A Service and Inspection and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only ( PLUS VAT )
2005 land-rover defender 110 county van white 11000 mile immaculate fsh warranty 2002 4wd british
