loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2008 Land Rover Defender 110 Van 2.4 Tdci Keswick Green, Full History

Get an Insurance Quote

£10,495 10495.00GBP


United Kingdom

£10,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

We have for sale a 2008 Land Rover Defender 110 Van in Keswick Green, With White Wheels and Roof, 2.4 Tdci Puma with 6 Speed Gearbox, Ex Mod Vehicle with Full Service History Report, The Vehicle Will Be Registered at Point of Sale, Bodywork In Good Order, Interior Clean and Tidy, Chassis In Excellent Order, Fitted with 5x Michelin XZL Tyres, Totally Standard. Sale will Include a Service at Point of Sale, a Full MOT, Registration of the Car and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only,.

Accessories

2008 land-rover defender 110 van 2400cc tdci keswick green full history 6-speed fsh warranty 2018 diesel 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10095
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2018
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on