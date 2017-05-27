2008 Land Rover Defender 110 Van 2.4 Tdci Keswick Green, Full History

car description

We have for sale a 2008 Land Rover Defender 110 Van in Keswick Green, With White Wheels and Roof, 2.4 Tdci Puma with 6 Speed Gearbox, Ex Mod Vehicle with Full Service History Report, The Vehicle Will Be Registered at Point of Sale, Bodywork In Good Order, Interior Clean and Tidy, Chassis In Excellent Order, Fitted with 5x Michelin XZL Tyres, Totally Standard. Sale will Include a Service at Point of Sale, a Full MOT, Registration of the Car and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only,.