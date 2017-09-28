loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2009 Land Rover DEFENDER 110 XS STATION WAGON

Get an Insurance Quote

East Hoathly £24,950 24950.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£24,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air conditioning CD player Folding rear seats Heated front seats Heated windscreen Alloy wheels Metallic paint Alarm Immobiliser Remote central locking ABSFull Chassis Mounted Safety Devices Roll cage fited by us for the last keeper. Safety Devices Roof Rack (lined) & Ladder

Accessories

2009 land-rover defender 110 xs station-wagon silver alloy-wheels air-con heated-seats heated-windscreen immobiliser metallic estate 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25241
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    74500 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on