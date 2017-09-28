East Hoathly £24,950 24950.00GBP
East Hoathly,
East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air conditioning CD player Folding rear seats Heated front seats Heated windscreen Alloy wheels Metallic paint Alarm Immobiliser Remote central locking ABSFull Chassis Mounted Safety Devices Roll cage fited by us for the last keeper. Safety Devices Roof Rack (lined) & Ladder
2009 land-rover defender 110 xs station-wagon silver alloy-wheels air-con heated-seats heated-windscreen immobiliser metallic estate 4wd british
