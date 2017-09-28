loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2010 Land Rover Defender 110 XS STATION WAGON

Get an Insurance Quote

East Hoathly £24,950 24950.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£24,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air conditioning CD player Electric windows Heated front seats Heated windscreen Power steering Alloy wheels Metallic paint Alarm Immobiliser

Accessories

2010 land-rover defender 110 xs station-wagon black alloy-wheels air-con heated-seats heated-windscreen immobiliser metallic power-steering estate 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25249
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    39500 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on