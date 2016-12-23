loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2013 Land Rover Defender 110 2.2 TDCi XS SW

Get an Insurance Quote

West Knapton £29,995 29995.00GBP

West Knapton, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£29,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Previously owned by us, 54k miles with full history. Just arrived, details to follow.

Accessories

2013 land-rover defender 110 2200cc tdci xs sw diesel 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7515
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2013
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on