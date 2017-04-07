2013 Land Rover Defender 110 2.2 TDCi XS SW

car description

We bought this Land Rover Defender brand new from Rocar Moores, Huddersfield in 2013. The vehicle was ordered new in Corris Grey with Half leather, Winter Pack, upgraded alloy wheels, Bluetooth radio. We covered 49,000 miles in the vehicle; it was maintained by our local Land Rover main agent Hatfields, Pickering and we sold it in early 2016 to one of our regular customers who has covered 5000 faultless miles in it. The ‘Landy’ has now covered 54000 and comes back to us in exceptional condition.

Our Defender presents superbly in lovely, original condition with excellent paintwork and bodywork. The interior trim has been kept in smart, clean condition and the vehicle is in excellent mechanical order. YE63 KDZ has always proven perfectly reliable and has mainly covered motorway miles including several trips to France.

The Defender is hugely iconic and now production has finally stopped, these vehicles are in high demand, particularly superbly kept one owner examples like this with a high spec.