2015(65) Land Rover Defender 110 2,2 TD Chelsea Truck Wide Track

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic with full red and black quilted leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Kahn Aerodynamic Wide track styling pack to include front and rear wide wings with integrated vents, front bumper with integrated lights, front sump guard, mesh side wing vents and a X Lander front grill. 18” RS Defend 1983 alloy wheels in Satin black finish Satin black chequer plate wing tops KBX Hi-Force wing vents LED headlights Satin black bonnet Uprated steering guard Uprated suspension Privacy glass Black bonnet lettering Branded wheel cover Clear indicator lenses Clear LED tail lights Front GTB sport seats Quilted leather stitched to front and rear seats and storage cubby box Aluminium Billet steering wheel Red Kahn Churchill dashboard clock Kahn vented foot pedals Leather stitched to front and rear doors with contrast red stitching Dashboard with red quilted leather inserts LED internal lighting Boot sill plate with branding Kahn floor mats Kahn boot mat Kahn enamel badges Clifford alarm system with engine immobiliser STANDARD FEATURES CD player with Bluetooth connectivity and USB Side protection runners Heated seats Air conditioning Alcantara headlini