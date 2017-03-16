2016(16) Land Rover Defender 110 XS Station Wagon TDCi [2.2]

car description

Finished in Montalcino red Premium metallic with full black leather and contrast stitching OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 16” gloss black Sawtooth alloy wheels Adjustable tow bar Folding rear step Fixed side steps Privacy glass Premium metallic paint finish GTX Hi-force gloss black intakes Santorini black headlight surrounds and front grill Alcantara headlining Contrast black wrapped 3M roof Black chequer plating to sides and front bumper Full leather interior Fully carpeted Rubber floor mats Front and rear mudflaps STANDARD FEATURES Third row seating (7 Seat) Full size spare wheel Remote alarm and central locking Heated front screen Heated seats Air conditioning This stunning factory 2016 built high spec XS 110 is offered in new condition and has covered 7500 miles. Car comes with the balance of Land Rovers manufacturer warranty until March 2019. No VAT