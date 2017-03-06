2016(65) Land Rover Defender 110 Twisted 2.2TD XS Station Wagon

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic with Ebony black leather and black Twill interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 16” Sawtooth Gloss black alloy wheels Fully carpeted Black chequer plate side steps Metallic paint finish ECU performance remap Bilstein shockers Santorini black exterior mirrors Santorini black cross member Santorini black front grill and headlight surrounds Alpine stereo system with single slot CD, radio, MP3/AUX Bluetooth and subwoofer. Crystal headlights Integrated LED lighting in front bumper Twisted 6mm black power coated steering guard 350mm steering wheel Leather covered cubby box Leather dash top and grab handle Twisted logo wheel cover Interior sound proofing KBX wing top and side vents Spray protection to chassis Privacy glass High gloss black centre dash panel STANDARD FEATURES Third row seating (7 Seat) Full size spare wheel Remote alarm and central locking Heated front screen Heated seats Air conditioning This stunning factory 2016 built Twisted 110 is offered in new condition and has covered 1500 miles. Car comes with the balance of Land Rovers manufacturer warranty until February 2019.