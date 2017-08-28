LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 10 seat soft top Beachcomber 1987 Manual 20000 Diesel Green

car description

110 Beachcomber 10 seater;;This is a complete nut and bolt rebuild, taken back to chassis, new brake lines, stainless nuts and bolts. This is a Tithonus and had new engine, gear box and transfer box in the late 1990's as part of the Tithonus rebuild programme. As far as we know the vehicle had very light service and was then moth balled in dry store as a part of the army's back up fleet. This was mechanically like new when we purchased it and subsequently we have changed brake pipes and completed a full cam belt, water pump and major all oils service - this is in great condition.;;This Land Rover 110 Soft Top is a complete rebuild undertaken in the UK by TATC.US.COM, this is rebuilt to the highest standards and this example is in superb mechanical order complimented by a total body off, stainless nut and bolt rebuild.;;Back to metal respray in Defender Metallic Willow Green, chassis repainted in black, new brake pipes, brake service, cam belt and water pump, new BFG 265/75/R16's on black steel wheels, new springs and shocks throughout, Top of the range Exmoor trim XS hood with side windows built especially for us. The list goes on... this is a very nice, tough Defender with the full heavy duty roll cage and 10 Exmoor Trim Outlast Black Seats. Approx 20,000 miles since the MOD rebuild in late 1990's which included new engine, gearbox and transfer box.;;The chassis is like new, no welds and in first rate condition. VIN number is: SALLDHAC7BA255035;;Further information on the Tithonus below:;;You are looking at a Land Rover Defender 110 Tithonus. It is completely different from the usual ex Ministry of Defence (MOD) vehicles available in the US. This Defender was put into service with the British Army from new. ;;During approximately 2009/10 the vehicle went through the MOD’s Project Tithonus (you can find info on project Tithonus on Wikipedia). Work included a comprehensive overhaul of only the best Defenders already owned by the MOD. All the others that didn’t make the grade were sold off.;;This particular one is simply amazing - since the rebuild this has been in dry storage, it is the opinion of our engineers and the British MOT station that this has done no more than 20,000 miles since being rebuilt.;;Project Tithonus was a cost-saving measure by the MOD. It had a requirement to only use vehicles that were up to current health and safety standards. Therefore instead of purchasing a new fleet of vehicles it chose to refurbish the best of the existing stock. This refurbishment, known as Project Tithonus was to make the vehicles fit for service and meet current health and safety standards for at least another 10 years.;The refurbishment this Defender went through included:;• complete bare metal respray of body and chassis;• fitting of new Wolf style composite hard top;• fitting full Wolf roll-cage;• new seatbelts front and rear;• new updated front Exmoor Trim seats;• new folding Exmoor Trim rear seats with seatbelts;• new rubber sound proofing matting front and rear;• New upgraded brakes...(Front disc brakes);• engine refurbishment 2.5Ltr Diesel and 5 speed LT77 gearbox and transfer case;;It drives superbly with no unusual clunks and bangs, no wines on the gearbox or axels and gearbox is smooth, engine fires up straight away.;;This is an excellent example of a TATC rebuild.;;Any inspection is welcome. All our Trucks come with 2 sets of keys.