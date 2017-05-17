LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 2.2 TD XS STATION WAGON TMD Limited Edition

car description

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 TMD Limited Edition, Only 1800 Miles. White Chequer Plate, White DRL Bumper, White KBX Headlight Surrounds, Black Zunsport Grille, KBX Wing Top Vents & Side vent, White NAS Rear Step and X-Member Plate, White Steering Guard, White Side runners with Black Tread,Black Sawtooth Alloys with BF Goodrich Tyres, JW Speaker EVO2 Healights, Wipac Led Lighting set, Black Led side repeaters, Privacy Glass, Black Stainless Steel Security Fixings. XS Interior with 7 Half Leather Seats, Ruskin XS Dash Panels, Ruskin XS Cubby Box with Raised Lid, Momo Trek-R Steering wheel, Fully Carpeted in Black, Ebony Headlining, Security Billet Bonnet Hinges, Billet Windscreen Blocks. White centre Fascia. Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Air Conditioning. Price Includes Vat. Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur. Please check with a salesperson.