LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 2.4 tdci TD5 LWB 2007

Braintree £11,995 11995.00GBP
263 Rayne Road, Braintree
Braintree, CM7 2QF, Essex
United Kingdom
LOOK NO VAT TO PAY,This is probably one of the best examples we have ever seen,lwb hi capacity 110 defender pickup truck,2.4 TDCI 6 speed, full toneaugh cover,side steps,Towbar,cd stereo, Very nice condition throughout only 1 previous owner from new and totally stunning condition MUST BE SEEN, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio), Stereo Radio/Cassette. 4 seats, Green, GBP 11,995 no VAT PLEASE QUOTE REF 133
