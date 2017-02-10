LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 200TDI County Station Wagon 1990 Manual 89000 Diesel White

car description

Land Rover Defender 110 200 TDI Country Station Wagon in excellent condition - 1990 - only 89,000 miles ;;This truck will be legally imported and registered in Vermont, this is a very nicely refurbished truck in great condition with a complete strip and proffesional re-spray.;;This truck is in great condition with a great quality body off re-spray in Alpine White just completed. There are the usual wear and tear items you would expect after 26 years but these are minor considering its heritage. The chassis is in excellent condition and has been inspected and found to be superb. The suspension is in good order and rides, drives and steers superbly, it currently sits on New General Grabber 4 x 4 tyres and new Boost Alloys. Uses no oil and runs smoothly and quietly and is one of the car like set ups we've driven. A very good road biased 4x4 riding on supple suspension.;;New soundproofing system in front including bulkhead, footwells and seat boxes. New Exmoor Trim carpet set in rear footwell and rear load area. New headlining throughout, new LED NAS style lights, new folding side steps throughout, etc.;;Everything works as it should including dash lights, rear wash wipe etc. The dash has no cracks, scrapes and is as new. Tow hitch is complete and in good condition, new front bumper and wheels arch trims.;;This truck is on its way to the States and will be available for viewing and test driving during February.; ;VIN Number is: SALLDHMF7HA464949;;This truck is 26 years old and is in great mechanical and physical condition. As it is not a nut and bolt rebuild there is some wear and tear evident but overall this is an excellent example. The paintwork is in new condition. The door bottoms have very little corrosion and requires no work to be done to them at all. The interior is in good condition, as is the outside. The frame has been wax oiled throughout its life. A full major service just completed. 89,000 original documented miles. Only 3 owners from new - the last two were friends who lived next door to each other, this has a great history and is a genuine truck.;;Grab an excellent example of the Classic Defender.