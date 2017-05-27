LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 200TDI Expedition Truck 1992 Manual 158000 Diesel Beige

car description

1992 Land Rover Defender 110 Station Wagon CSW;;This is in original colour Arran Beige and started life in the RAF on an airfield ferrying pilots out to their aircraft and didn't leave the RAF until 1998.;;It is a genuine 200tdi factory built, It is not a conversion, you have all the benefits of a tdi Defender without any electronics. ;;This is not in perfect condition by any means but he is a good tidy Defender with a solid bulkhead and floor pans, the rear cross member has been repaired in places and is solid. ;;The overall mechanical condition is excellent, the body is in original colour and original paint so although no notable dents it has a rather wonderful patina of life. Doors are generally in very good condition but show some Aluminium rash which is usual on original doors.;;All seats are extremely comfortable aftermarket upgraded in cloth, the rear seats are ideal for kids being high back with seat belts, leg room is a little limited for large adults as the seats are mounted quite high.;;Interior all very nice, nice clean newish headliner.;;This Truck has many external extras:;;Warn winch;Devon 4x4 high line winch bumper ;Very long plasma rope.;5 x Mach 5 Alloys ;5 x BFG KM2 Mud Terrains 285 / 75 / 16 nearly new ;(Spare never fitted);Flatdog heavy duty headlight guards.;He is fitted with an HID headlamp conversion;A very rare bonnet mounted spare wheel carrier (I believe maybe only one of two made);Full length heavy duty roof rack;Snorkel;Rear window guards;Side steps;Chequer plate wingtops;Kinetic Rope;Waffle Boards;High lift style jack;Chequerplate sill guards;Rear light guards;Rear spare wheel carrier;Fitted custom storage boxes in rear;Cooking shelf on rear door;;Internal extras;;Raptor dash;CB Radio with external speaker;Sports steering wheel;Stereo;Front waterproof seat covers;Alloy Gear knobs;Cubby Box;Gear shift tidy;;This is a used Defender and has some knocks and scrapes on the body and the doors are a bit rough as per all older Land Rovers but this is a very good Defender.;;We are selling as is or we could re-paint with new doors etc - ask us for options.