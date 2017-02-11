LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 3.5 V8 Petrol County Station Wagon 1990 Manual 48000 Petrol Red

car description

Land Rover Defender 110 V8 3.5 Country Station Wagon in excellent condition - 1990 - only 48,000 miles ;;This truck will be legally imported and registered in Vermont, this is a lightly refurbished original condition truck in great condition.;;This truck is in great original condition with a good quality re-spray a couple of years ago. There are the usual wear and tear items you would expect after 26 years. The top end of the engine has been recently rebuilt and its drives and sounds great. The chassis is in excellent condition and is one of the best we have ever seen. The suspension is in good order and rides, drives and steers superbly, it currently sits on BF Goodrich 4 x 4 tyres, and are all in good condition with white steel wheels. Uses no oil and runs smoothly and quietly with no unusual knocks or noises. ;;Everything works as it should including dash lights, rear wash wipe etc. New Land Rover branded rubber mats fitted to front passenger footwells and carpeted in rear. The dash has no cracks, scrapes and is as new. Tow hitch is complete and in good condition.;;This truck is on its way to the States and will be available for viewing and test driving during February; ;VIN Number is: SALLDHMV7HA466265;;This truck is 26 years old and is in great mechanical and physical condition. As it is not a nut and bolt rebuild there is some wear and tear evident but overall this is an excellent example. The paintwork is in very good condition. The door bottoms have very little corrosion and requires no work to be done to them at all. The interior is in great condition, as is the outside. The frame has been wax oiled throughout its life. A full major service just completed. 48,000 original documented miles based on MOT's back to 2005 when it showed 26,000 - only 22,000 miles in the last 11 years!;;Grab an excellent example of the Classic Defender.