loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110 300 TDI: UNDER DEPOSIT

Get an Insurance Quote

POA 0GBP


United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

UNDER DEPOSIT Increasingly rare Land Rover 110 Hard top, right hand drive (RHD), good condition inside and out, featuring: 300TDI 2500cc engine R380 5 speed gear box Transfer box with Hi/Lo ratio & centre diff lock Good chassis & bulkhead Vinyl Seats Disc Brakes Soft type steering wheel PAS (power assisted steering) Michelin Tyres Full size spare wheel NATO hitch There are no known faults with the vehicle and it is in good condition structurally and cosmetically. Viewing is highly recommended prior to purchase and to arrange an appointment to view please contact our Sales Team on 01476 861361. 9950.00GBP Our Ref : LC14229

Accessories

unusual land-rover defender 110 300 tdi less-than deposit 5-speed hardtop power-steering rhd 2017 diesel 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8781
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    87681 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on