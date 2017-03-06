Land Rover Defender 110 300 TDI: UNDER DEPOSIT

car description

UNDER DEPOSIT Increasingly rare Land Rover 110 Hard top, right hand drive (RHD), good condition inside and out, featuring: 300TDI 2500cc engine R380 5 speed gear box Transfer box with Hi/Lo ratio & centre diff lock Good chassis & bulkhead Vinyl Seats Disc Brakes Soft type steering wheel PAS (power assisted steering) Michelin Tyres Full size spare wheel NATO hitch There are no known faults with the vehicle and it is in good condition structurally and cosmetically. Viewing is highly recommended prior to purchase and to arrange an appointment to view please contact our Sales Team on 01476 861361. 9950.00GBP Our Ref : LC14229