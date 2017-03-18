LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 5.0 110 SILVER DOUBLE CAB PICK UP

Stapleford Tawney £49,990 49990.00GBP
Stapleford Tawney,
Essex
United Kingdom
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01708 687670 This car has covered 11000 miles, is a 3 owner vehicle and is SILVER WITH BLACK FULL LEATHER INTERIOR TRIM, PROFESSIONAL 5.0 V8 CONVERSION BY JOHN EALES, PROFESSIONAL AUTO CONVERSION BY ASHCROFT TRANSMISSIONS, HEATED SEATS, NEW STEERING WHEEL, NEW SAWTOOTH ALLOYS, NEW TYRES, APPLE CAR PLAY, SATELITE NAVIGATION, REVERSING CAMERA, 7 SPEAKERS INCLUDING SUB AND SEPERATE AMP, FULL LED LIGHTS INCLUDING LED HEADLIGHTS, NEW REAR NAS STEP, NEW BLACK CHEQUER PLATE, NEW FRONT GRILLS AND HEADLAMP SURROUNDS, FRONT WINCH, VERY RARE CAR. Central Door Locking - Remote, Electric Windows - Front, Head Restraints - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Unspecified, Spare Wheel - Full Size Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur. Please check with a salesperson.
land-rover defender 110 5000cc silver double-cab pickup alloy-wheels heated-seats power-steering sat-nav v8 2006 4wd british
