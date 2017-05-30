LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 Camel Trophy Replica 1993 Manual 166000 Diesel Yellow

car description

1993 Land Rover Defender 200TDI Station Waggon. This is NOT a genuine Camel Trophy but a tribute vehicle. ;;Rebuilt in Jan 2014 with 143,000 miles on it from a supplier who repainted the vehicle and carried out the works, one passionate owner since.;The Defender was fitted with a new timing belt, water pump and uplift pump, prop shafts and It now has 166,000 miles and it has been serviced every year with new oil and filters ;regardless of mileage. The last service in December 2016 the oils in the gear box, transfer box, axles and engine were changed with new filters for the engine, fuel and the little plastic one in the gear box. Passed the MOT in December 2016. ;;New Turbo and gaskets fitted in 2015 As well as a front diff changed for one from a 2012 vehicle, at the same time the swivel housing and hubs and drive shafts where changed, basically its now a 2012 front axle!!;;The handbrake has been rebuilt with new shoes etc, fitted a new radiator Sept 2016 and it has an electric fan. ;;In 2015 a new fly wheel and heavy duty clutch fitted. The old clutch looked fairly new and it is believed that a reconditioned engine was fitted in recent times, this can't be confirmed though. Although it drives extremely tightly and feels like a far younger engine / gearbox combination.;;The inside is fitted with a new radio/switch panel with all wiring for spots etc are through relays and extra fuses, It has fitted door light switches and both interior lights work. The roof lining has been removed and cleaned and fitted with 6mm closed cell foam insulation to the roof before refitting, this along with sealer on joints seems to have eradicated nearly all leaks and condensation. New carpets throughout with soundproofing under some areas. The back has storage bins either side with a dog cage in the middle, this can all be removed without leaving holes etc as it is all screwed to each other not the car. ;;The right hand storage bin can take a second battery that charges from the car via the towing relay so when camping etc you wont drain the car battery. It has stainless steel bush wires plus Massi steering guard and high lift. ;;The Tuff Trek side awning is included along with the Tuff Trek ground tent that fits ;underneath, it has a zip in ground sheet etc, only used once. ;;This is a very nice used example of a Camel Trophy Replica, the interior is in excellent condition throughout with everything working and all very fresh. The exterior body has the patina of a used truck, paint slightly dull, some minor scuffs and scratches but looks very cool. The doors are generally structurally ok with paint bubbles from oxidisation in the usual way. One rear door is worse than the others but still opens and closes etc fine.;;We are marketing this vehicle as it stands now but for an additional cost we can replace all doors and do a complete re paint in Camel Yellow with new Trophy Stickers.;;This is mechanical a very sound Defender.