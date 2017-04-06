loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 COUNTY S-W TD5 2002

Reading £13,995 13995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£13,995
Finished in Stornoway Grey, this lovely Td5 County 110 Station Wagon is extremely clean inside and out. Formerly owned by a ballooning company who serviced it themselves to then change into repeat business customers of ours, this is a very well looked after Defender., Upgrades - Remote central locking, alarm and immobiliser, Power steering, 16" Boost Alloy wheels, Factory privacy glass, sunroof, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Cloth interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Stereo Radio/Cassette, Tinted Glass. 9 seats, Grey, This is a genuine County Station Wagon and not a hard top conversion. Auto Trader autofill has let us down! Everything works as it should and it's an appreciating asset. Whether you are returning to Defender ownership or are newbie Defender owners, our experts are on hand to guide you through the process of getting behind the wheel of one!, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear

  • Ad ID
    9320
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    118000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    9
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    110 COUNTY S-W TD5
