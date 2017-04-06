LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 COUNTY S-W TD5 2002

car description

Finished in Stornoway Grey, this lovely Td5 County 110 Station Wagon is extremely clean inside and out. Formerly owned by a ballooning company who serviced it themselves to then change into repeat business customers of ours, this is a very well looked after Defender., Upgrades - Remote central locking, alarm and immobiliser, Power steering, 16" Boost Alloy wheels, Factory privacy glass, sunroof, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Cloth interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Stereo Radio/Cassette, Tinted Glass. 9 seats, Grey, This is a genuine County Station Wagon and not a hard top conversion. Auto Trader autofill has let us down! Everything works as it should and it's an appreciating asset. Whether you are returning to Defender ownership or are newbie Defender owners, our experts are on hand to guide you through the process of getting behind the wheel of one!, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear