loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 COUNTY STATION WAGON 2008

Get an Insurance Quote

Middlesbrough £15,995 15995.00GBP

66-68 Stockton Road, Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough, TS5 4AQ, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£15,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

LAND ROVER Defender 110 COUNTY STATION WAGON finished in Silver (Manual), 63,000 miles with charcoal cloth interior only 4 previous owners from new. this car comes complete with a full service history.,,Features include HPI Clear, Colour Coded, Power Assisted Steering, Warranted Mileage, Full Service History, 7 Seats, CD Player, New MOT Upon Sale, Four Wheel Drive, 6 Month Warranty , Alloy Wheels, Metallic Paint, Factory Towbar, Tinted Windows, Alarm, Immobiliser, Electric Windows, Six Speed Gearbox, V5 Reg Doc.,,Only and pound;15,995,,

Accessories

6 Month Warranty 7 Seats Alarm Alloy Wheels CD Player Colour Coded Electric Windows Factory Towbar Four Wheel Drive Full Service History HPI Clear Immobiliser Metallic Paint New MOT Upon Sale Power Assisted Steering Six Speed Gearbox Tinted Windows V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9739
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.402
  • Engine Model
    110 COUNTY STATION WAGON
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on