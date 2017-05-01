LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 COUNTY STATION WAGON 2008

Middlesbrough £15,995 15995.00GBP
66-68 Stockton Road, Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough, TS5 4AQ, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER Defender 110 COUNTY STATION WAGON finished in Silver (Manual), 63,000 miles with charcoal cloth interior only 4 previous owners from new. this car comes complete with a full service history.,,Features include HPI Clear, Colour Coded, Power Assisted Steering, Warranted Mileage, Full Service History, 7 Seats, CD Player, New MOT Upon Sale, Four Wheel Drive, 6 Month Warranty , Alloy Wheels, Metallic Paint, Factory Towbar, Tinted Windows, Alarm, Immobiliser, Electric Windows, Six Speed Gearbox, V5 Reg Doc.,,Only and pound;15,995,,
6 Month Warranty 7 Seats Alarm Alloy Wheels CD Player Colour Coded Electric Windows Factory Towbar Four Wheel Drive Full Service History HPI Clear Immobiliser Metallic Paint New MOT Upon Sale Power Assisted Steering Six Speed Gearbox Tinted Windows V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
