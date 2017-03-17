Land Rover Defender 110 County Station Wagon/Utility TD5 Only 83k White with Black Accessories, Black Saw Tooth, 5 Seat

£12,995 12995.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a Land Rover Defender 110 CSW in White, 5 Fitted Seats, Rear Seats have been removed and rear windows have been tinted. Full height Dog Guard Fitted (Genuine) Vehicle has white bodywork in excellent condition, Black Roof and Accessories including 5 Black Saw Tooth Alloys (Brand New) Vehicle will include a service at point of sale, and John Craddock Ltd's Warranty. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.
land-rover defender 110 county station-wagon utility td5 83k white black accessories saw tooth 5-seater alloy-wheels warranty 2013 estate 4wd british
