LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 Defender 110 Country Station Wagon 2.5 TD 1989 Manual 158000 Diesel White

car description

Land Rover Defender 110 200TD - 1989 - 158,000 miles - Rebuilt / Refurbished;;This truck has been legally imported and registered in Vermont, this is a refurbished truck in excellent mechanical condition with a complete strip out and proffesional respray. Its drives very nicely and looks like its come direct from the factory. Only 3 previous owners.;;This truck is in very good original mechanical condition and has had a new flywheel, clutch, cam belt, gearbox service and inspection and given a complete and thougher inspection and service with new oils throughout to both engine, transfer box and differentials. The original base truck was in very good general order but regardless of cost we have stripped out all the insides, fitted a new original fit headliner, new window and door rubbers and seals throughout, new carpets throughout etc. This is the original last generation TD engine and pulls and drives like you would expect with the 200TD, the gearbox is a delight to use and is smooth to operate. The chassis has been well looked after and is in good overall condition and has had a complete waxoil treatment. The suspension is new and sits on Terrafirma Shocks and Springs throughout and rides, drives and steers very nicely, it sits on new Mud Tracker 265 /75 R16 4 x 4 tyres with New Challenger Black Wheels. Uses no oil and runs smoothly and quietly with no unusual knocks or noises. ;;The truck is fitted with 4 new side doors and a new rear door, new door trims throughout, new door hinges, new windscreen, new passenger and driver side windows and repainted front bumper and a new bonnet pad. There are new left hand drive head lights and new LED lights throughout. We have refitted the original seats but these were new a few years ago and have been professionally valeted.;;This is an excellent example of a refurbished / rebuilt truck, very nearly a full nut and bolt restoration (stainless screws and bolts used). It looks brand new and any future owner will get many years proud ownership out of it.; ;VIN Number is: SALLDHMB7FA361450;;This truck is 25 years old and is in great mechanical and physical condition throughout. It is though a 27 year old vehicle and although heavily refurbished is an old vehicle and therefore no warranty is given or implied. We always recommend a vehicle survey prior to purchase and we can direct you to several local specialists who can prepare an independent report. ;;All our Trucks come with 2 sets of keys.;;Grab an excellent collectors example of the Classic 110 Defender