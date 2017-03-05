LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 Hard Top 300 Tdi

East Hoathly £6,950 6950.00GBP
East Hoathly,
East Sussex
United Kingdom
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Defender 110 300 Tdi, 4 Forward facing rear seats with Belts, Side Windows, all in good running order, The chassis has had a chassis treatment, CD Player, Cubby Box, Raised Air Intake, Boost Alloy Wheels. Leaves with a Full Service, 1 years Mot & 1 Years Warranty. Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the above information but errors may occur. Please check with a salesperson.
land-rover defender 110 hardtop 300 tdi red alloy-wheels warranty 1994 diesel 4wd british
