LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 HARD TOP LWB 2009

Braintree £9,999 9999.00GBP

263 Rayne Road, Braintree
Braintree, CM7 2QF, Essex
United Kingdom

£9,999
LANDROVER DEFENDER 110 UTILLITY VEHICLE DIRECT FROM EDF 2.4 TDI,119,000 MILES, F.S.H,SIDE OPENERS, AIRCON,FULL ROOF RACK,POWER STEERING, LOVELY EXAMPLE THROUGHOUT, 2 SEATER CAB, MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW SHORTLY White, PLEASE QUOTE REF 134

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9341
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    119000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.402
  • Engine Model
    110 HARD TOP LWB
