LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 HARD TOP LWB 2009

Braintree £9,999 9999.00GBP
263 Rayne Road, Braintree
Braintree, CM7 2QF, Essex
United Kingdom
LANDROVER DEFENDER 110 UTILLITY VEHICLE DIRECT FROM EDF 2.4 TDI,119,000 MILES, F.S.H,SIDE OPENERS, AIRCON,FULL ROOF RACK,POWER STEERING, LOVELY EXAMPLE THROUGHOUT, 2 SEATER CAB, MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW SHORTLY White, PLEASE QUOTE REF 134
