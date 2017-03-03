loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 HARD-TOP TD5 2005

Burnley £4,500 4500.00GBP

Liverpool Road, Burnley
Burnley, BB12 6HH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£4,500
car description

Burnley Auctioneers are giving you the chance to come and buy vehicle before it is offered in the next auction;;Buy vehicles direct from source just like a motor trader;;Trade and private buyers welcome;;Vehicles have not been prepared for sale;;Vehicles have not been valeted;;No part ex, finance or warranty;;All vehicles are HPI checked;;All vehicles are subject to buyers premium;;All usual auction terms and conditons apply;;All vehicles at auction prices

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8701
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Vehicle sub type
    VAN
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    153000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    110 HARD-TOP TD5
