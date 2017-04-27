LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 HI CAP Hi Capacity PickUp Td5

High Peak £7,495 7495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT! **** 5 Speed Manual, 3 Denim Vinyl Front Seats, Rear Ladder Rack, Power Steering, Radio Cassette, Adjustable Towbar. Genuine, Clean Original Condition. Supplied with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty on Engine, Gearbox and Axles. Part Exchange Welcome. UK Delivery Arranged. Road Tax Costs £240/Year. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 110 hi cap capacity pickup td5 green 5-speed manual power-steering warranty 2001 4wd british
