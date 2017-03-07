car description

2010 60 Land Rover Defender 110 Hi-Cap Pick up 2.4 TDCi With stainless drop side body In silver with grey trim 2 Seats and tray 6 speed P/S New CD player New Rubber Mats New side steps Mud flaps x4 Black chequer plate sills and wing tops Heavy duty black wolf wheels Avon range master 750 tyres Bumper end caps Tow pack Waxoyled chassis Full service Full MoT 2 owners Only covered 42000 miles Land Rover alarm and immobiliser fitted Very Nice Truck 15995.00 + VAT

Please fill out the form below and we will contact you shortly.

Please let us know the vehicle you are enquiring about.

Between 3 and 12 characters.

Between 3 and 60 characters.

Must be a valid email address. Between 5 and 100 characters.

Between 3 and 100 characters.

Min 5, max 5000 characters.

Please complete the captcha.

Copyright © 2017 Silkstone 4x4. All Rights Reserved.