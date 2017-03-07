loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110 Hi-CAP Pick Up 2.4 TDCi

£15,995 15995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£15,995
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2010 60 Land Rover Defender 110 Hi-Cap Pick up 2.4 TDCi With stainless drop side body In silver with grey trim 2 Seats and tray 6 speed P/S New CD player New Rubber Mats New side steps Mud flaps x4 Black chequer plate sills and wing tops Heavy duty black wolf wheels Avon range master 750 tyres Bumper end caps Tow pack Waxoyled chassis Full service Full MoT 2 owners Only covered 42000 miles Land Rover alarm and immobiliser fitted Very Nice Truck 15995.00 + VAT
land-rover defender 110 hi cap pickup 2400cc tdci silver 6-speed immobiliser side-steps 2010 diesel 4wd british

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8789
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

