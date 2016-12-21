LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 Hi Capacity Pick Up Td5

High Peak £6,495 6495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT **** 5 Speed Manual, 3 Denim Grey Vinyl Front Seats, Good General Grabber Tyres, Radio/Cassette, Power Steering, Front and Rear Lamp Guards, Towbar. Supplied with 12 Months MOT. www.hallambros.co.uk
land-rover defender 110 hi capacity pickup td5 white 5-speed manual power-steering 2001 4wd british
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
PRICE: £228 MOBILE BENC...
PRICE: £19.99LAND ROVER WALLETF...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...
Like a lot of people who are new to owning...
"We used to spend our holidays caravanning...