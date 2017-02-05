loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 Hi Capacity Pick Up Td5

High Peak £5,650 5650.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£5,650
car description

**** NO VAT!! **** 5 Speed Manual, 3 Denim Grey Vinyl Front Seats, Good General Grabber Tyres, Radio/Cassette, Power Steering, Front and Rear Lamp Guards, Towbar. Supplied with 12 Months MOT. Trade Sale To Clear. www.hallambros.co.uk

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8252
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    140000 mi
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

