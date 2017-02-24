LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 Hi Capacity Pick Up Td5

High Peak POA 0GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT!! **** 5 Speed Manual, 3 Denim Grey Vinyl Front Seats, Good General Grabber Tyres, Radio/Cassette, Power Steering, Front and Rear Lamp Guards, Towbar. Supplied with 12 Months MOT. Trade Sale To Clear. www.hallambros.co.uk
land-rover defender 110 hi capacity pickup td5 white 5-speed manual power-steering 2001 4wd british
