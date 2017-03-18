loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 Hi Capacity PickUp Td5

High Peak £7,495 7495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£7,495
**** NO VAT! **** 5 Speed Manual, 3 Front Seats, Rear Ladder Rack, Power Steering, Radio Cassette, Adjustable Towbar. Supplied with 12 Months MOT

  • Ad ID
    8974
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    102000 mi
