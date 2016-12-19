loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Bacup £21,995 21995.00GBP

Bacup, Lancashire

£21,995
Robert Taylor
1990 land rover [defender] 110 4c turbo diesel detailed restoration original rot free chassis rebuilt 19j engine 2 previous owners
stunning condition having been subject to a bare chassis rebuild . All main components,engine,chassis, gearbox, axles etc. appear to be original. every part of this car has been inspected repaired or replaced. no expense spared or corners cut. As a result of this it starts and drives exactly as it should with no whining or knocks. Clock shows 157000 miles, but the engine had rebuild and new turbo at 120000 miles, reciepts to prove. Looks very good in gleaming santorini black with a set of five new boost alloys with continental tyres.excellent interior, cab and rear load area have been sound proofed and carpeted.Bespoke aluminium chequer plate boarding. New seat foams and covers, re-trimmed dashboard, two fold up seats and heater in rear load area.price reflects condition of this car. for more info on work carried out please call rob on 07874 863324 or 01706 873318 . thanks for looking

  • Ad ID
    7477
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Black
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1990
  • Mileage
    157000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    May 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Robert Taylor
