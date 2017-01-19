loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Barnes £2,800 2800.00GBP

Barnes, London

£2,800
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

This is my landrover 110 300tdi hicap. The truck has covered 145k extremely capable Landy with extensive work carried out.
12 months mot
2inch terraferrma lift kit
Off road tyres
Diff guards
Steering guard
Front winch with remote control
Light bar
Cb radio
Snorkel
Radio and DVD player
Cambelt changed 200 miles ago
New clutch
Full service diff oil hubs etc
Disco transfer box
Header tank
Brake system
No holes in chassis has been welded
Lots more work carried out with receipts

Electric windows drivers side has a switch but passenger side need switch fitting simple job. And lights on roof need wiring (all wire included).
Age related marks and knocks on truck but otherwise a brilliant truck.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7747
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    PI35 BFO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    145000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Jun 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    3.0
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on