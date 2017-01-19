Land Rover Defender 110

car description

This is my landrover 110 300tdi hicap. The truck has covered 145k extremely capable Landy with extensive work carried out.

12 months mot

2inch terraferrma lift kit

Off road tyres

Diff guards

Steering guard

Front winch with remote control

Light bar

Cb radio

Snorkel

Radio and DVD player

Cambelt changed 200 miles ago

New clutch

Full service diff oil hubs etc

Disco transfer box

Header tank

Brake system

No holes in chassis has been welded

Lots more work carried out with receipts



Electric windows drivers side has a switch but passenger side need switch fitting simple job. And lights on roof need wiring (all wire included).

Age related marks and knocks on truck but otherwise a brilliant truck.