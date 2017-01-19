Land Rover Defender 110

Barnes £2,800 2800.00GBP
Barnes, London
This is my landrover 110 300tdi hicap. The truck has covered 145k extremely capable Landy with extensive work carried out.
12 months mot
2inch terraferrma lift kit
Off road tyres
Diff guards
Steering guard
Front winch with remote control
Light bar
Cb radio
Snorkel
Radio and DVD player
Cambelt changed 200 miles ago
New clutch
Full service diff oil hubs etc
Disco transfer box
Header tank
Brake system
No holes in chassis has been welded
Lots more work carried out with receipts
Electric windows drivers side has a switch but passenger side need switch fitting simple job. And lights on roof need wiring (all wire included).
Age related marks and knocks on truck but otherwise a brilliant truck.
