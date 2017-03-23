Land Rover Defender 110

car description

Land Rover defender 2.4 110 double cab xs

ABS Traction control

Chrome bar above front window with 4 led spots professionally wired .

Chrome air intakes

Side steps .

Colour coded mantec snorkel (plumed in)

Colour coded dirt D-Fenders

Genuine LR HD tow hitch

Raptor lined rear tub with HD rubber matt

Raptor coated rear cross member (smooth)

Raptor lined front Bumper with Ring LED DRLs

LED side, stop/tail revers and fog lights

Uprated headlights

Air con, heated seats & windscreen

2 previous owner

Serviced regularly history and receipts to confirm

94350 miles (will increase as its used daily)

swing round spare wheel with chrome cover

Age related marks

A very nice Factory XS Defender 110 drives very well

LED lights in tail gate are wired as a 3rd brake light.

Chassis is in excellent condition

Viewing recommended Serious Buyers only No VAT to pay

£ 16000 ono

(listed elsewhere may be removed at anytime)

