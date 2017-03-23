Land Rover Defender 110

Basildon £16,000 16000.00GBP
Basildon, Essex
Land Rover defender 2.4 110 double cab xs
ABS Traction control
Chrome bar above front window with 4 led spots professionally wired .
Chrome air intakes
Side steps .
Colour coded mantec snorkel (plumed in)
Colour coded dirt D-Fenders
Genuine LR HD tow hitch
Raptor lined rear tub with HD rubber matt
Raptor coated rear cross member (smooth)
Raptor lined front Bumper with Ring LED DRLs
LED side, stop/tail revers and fog lights
Uprated headlights
Air con, heated seats & windscreen
2 previous owner
Serviced regularly history and receipts to confirm
94350 miles (will increase as its used daily)
swing round spare wheel with chrome cover
Age related marks
A very nice Factory XS Defender 110 drives very well
LED lights in tail gate are wired as a 3rd brake light.
Chassis is in excellent condition
Viewing recommended Serious Buyers only No VAT to pay
£ 16000 ono
(listed elsewhere may be removed at anytime)
