Land Rover Defender 110

Bedford £4,200 4200.00GBP
Bedford, Bedfordshire
Defender 110 ex Government ( not army) was built in 2009 and registered for road use by me in august 2016
it has a full and comprehensive history, the body work would be classed as very good with only a few dings here and there.
it had a new mot in august.
we have fitted a new roof rack along with 3mm anodised wing tops and full set sill covers including corners.
we have also fitted a new rear nas step.
along with a front bull bar.
we have used this as a display car for our accessories and it is no longer needed ( we are preparing a newer one )
It comes just as in photos
