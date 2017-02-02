loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Bedford £4,200 4200.00GBP

Bedford, Bedfordshire

£4,200
Philip Anthony
Defender 110 ex Government ( not army) was built in 2009 and registered for road use by me in august 2016
it has a full and comprehensive history, the body work would be classed as very good with only a few dings here and there.
it had a new mot in august.
we have fitted a new roof rack along with 3mm anodised wing tops and full set sill covers including corners.
we have also fitted a new rear nas step.
along with a front bull bar.
we have used this as a display car for our accessories and it is no longer needed ( we are preparing a newer one )

It comes just as in photos

  • Ad ID
    8181
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    LP58HBJ
  • Drivetrain
    Front wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    82319 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2016
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
