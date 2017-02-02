Land Rover Defender 110

car description

Defender 110 ex Government ( not army) was built in 2009 and registered for road use by me in august 2016

it has a full and comprehensive history, the body work would be classed as very good with only a few dings here and there.

it had a new mot in august.

we have fitted a new roof rack along with 3mm anodised wing tops and full set sill covers including corners.

we have also fitted a new rear nas step.

along with a front bull bar.

we have used this as a display car for our accessories and it is no longer needed ( we are preparing a newer one )