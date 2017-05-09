Bideford £18,500 18500.00GBP
Bideford, Devon
Land Rover Defender 110 Hi Capacity Pickup. Single Cab 2 seats. Ifor Williams Canopy.
Excellent condition and low mileage.
Central locking, alarm, electric windows.
Tow bar & electrics + spare trailer number plate.
Chequered plate lining to back, below doors and front bumper treads.
Side steps.
Underside last wax oiled June 2015.
Alloy wheels with BF Goodrich All Terrain Tyres.
2 owners from new.
Comes with cd radio and speakers, 2 defender mats.
Full service history and MOT expiry April 2018.
2 sets of keys.
