Land Rover Defender 110

Bideford £18,500 18500.00GBP

Bideford, Devon

£18,500
Luke Johns
car description

Land Rover Defender 110 Hi Capacity Pickup. Single Cab 2 seats. Ifor Williams Canopy.
Excellent condition and low mileage.
Central locking, alarm, electric windows.
Tow bar & electrics + spare trailer number plate.
Chequered plate lining to back, below doors and front bumper treads.
Side steps.
Underside last wax oiled June 2015.
Alloy wheels with BF Goodrich All Terrain Tyres.
2 owners from new.
Comes with cd radio and speakers, 2 defender mats.
Full service history and MOT expiry April 2018.

Accessories

2 sets of keys.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9867
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2010
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
Luke Johns
