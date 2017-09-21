loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Billericay £25,995 25995.00GBP

A127 Arterial Road
Billericay, CM11 2UJ, Essex
United Kingdom

£25,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Power Steering, Traction Control, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Electric Windows, ABS, Metallic Paintwork, Side Steps, Tow Pack, 5 Seat, Stereo, Radio, MP3 Player, HEATED REAR VIEW SCREEN, HEATED SCREEN, LEZ Compliant, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history THIS TRULY IS A STUNNING LAND ROVER DEFENDER INCREASED IN VALUE IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS AND FANTASTIC TO DRIVE WILL GO ANY WHERE WWW.COMPTONSCOMMERCIALS.CO.UK FOR MORE VEHICLES AVAILABLE WE ARE FINANCE SPECIALISTS AND HAVE ACCESS TO MANY LENDERS FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT RATING JUST CALL 01268 281941 FOR DETAILS

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23274
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2198
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

