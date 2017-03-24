loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Bodmin £15,500 15500.00GBP

Bodmin, Cornwall

£15,500
car description

Top of the range XS model, heated front seats, heated front screen, half leather interior, electric windows, CD player. Internal cubby box, reliable runner, great condition, Not been off road, same home since 2010, NO VAT private sale. Any Inspection Welcome.

Accessories

Brand New Ifor Williams Canopy, side steps and swing away wheel carrier

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9097
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Black
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

