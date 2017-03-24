Land Rover Defender 110

Bodmin £15,500 15500.00GBP
Bodmin, Cornwall
Top of the range XS model, heated front seats, heated front screen, half leather interior, electric windows, CD player. Internal cubby box, reliable runner, great condition, Not been off road, same home since 2010, NO VAT private sale. Any Inspection Welcome.
Brand New Ifor Williams Canopy, side steps and swing away wheel carrier
