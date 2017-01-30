Land Rover Defender 110

Bracknell £9,995 9995.00GBP
Bracknell, Berkshire
Defender 110, great runner, lovely to drive
11 Seats, Cubby Box, Cd Player, Tow Bar, Electrics for Towing, Side Steps
Fantastic Air Conditioning,
177,000k
It does need some work done to the underside of doors, included in sale are replacement / repair sections and x2 new door skins,
Obviously it has a few marks and blemishes as you'd expect from a 18 year old Landy.
I truly love this car and it is with reluctance that I'm letting it go.
Included in sale new front grill and various other bits and bobs, such as
Number plates for trailer, x2 full sets of keys.
I'm sure I still have the original rear carpet.
