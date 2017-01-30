loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 110

Get an Insurance Quote

Bracknell £9,995 9995.00GBP

Bracknell, Berkshire

£9,995
Rachel Stevens
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Defender 110, great runner, lovely to drive
11 Seats, Cubby Box, Cd Player, Tow Bar, Electrics for Towing, Side Steps
Fantastic Air Conditioning,
177,000k
It does need some work done to the underside of doors, included in sale are replacement / repair sections and x2 new door skins,
Obviously it has a few marks and blemishes as you'd expect from a 18 year old Landy.

I truly love this car and it is with reluctance that I'm letting it go.

Accessories

Included in sale new front grill and various other bits and bobs, such as
Number plates for trailer, x2 full sets of keys.
I'm sure I still have the original rear carpet.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8145
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    T486UCF
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1999
  • Mileage
    176900 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Rachel Stevens
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on