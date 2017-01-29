Land Rover Defender 110

Accessories

Many quality fitted extra’s and upgrades using premium manufacturers:

JE Engineering Stage 1 Power Upgrade 120BHP →165BHP / 360Nm → 443Nm

JE Engineering fitted twin Cibie Spots

Aluminium steering guard

Rustmaster full waxoyl protected

Mantec rear spare wheel carrier – professionally fitted by John Craddock

JW Speaker LED lights, incl. Headlights, DRL’s, side, rear, reversing, - professionally fitted by Mobile Centre.

Replacement stainless steel fixings for bonnet, 5 doors and rear cross member.

MUD UK replacement LED interior lights, front and rear.

Devon 4x4 replacement heavy duty bumper incl. recovery eyes

Defender personal number plate – L444 DEF

Disklok steering wheel protection

Various security devices fitted

KBX side and wing top vents

New clutch fitted at 56,000 miles (John Craddock) to fix the standard Puma rattling clutch springs issue

MUD sliding cubby box locker – fits under Land Rover cubby to provide comfortable arm rest plus secure storage

Scenelite S17 LED Rear work light – 1400 lumens

BF Goodrich 265 / 75 AT Tyres on Boost Alloys

