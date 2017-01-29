Burntwood £20,495 20495.00GBP
Burntwood, Staffordshire
2007 Land Rover Defender 110 TDCi XS
Full TDCi XS specification:
Heated windscreen, 7 seats (part leather), heated front seats, A/C, ABS, traction control, Radio CD player, central locking, electric windows, alloy wheels, alarm & immobiliser, fully carpeted with Land Rover protective mats (including load bay). Java Black finish
Full Service History (Land Rover & John Craddock)
Last service January 2017
Full documentation incl. MOT’s
MOT until November 2017
1 previous owner (2 years) then myself (7 years)
61,700 miles – guaranteed
Many quality fitted extra’s and upgrades using premium manufacturers:
JE Engineering Stage 1 Power Upgrade 120BHP →165BHP / 360Nm → 443Nm
JE Engineering fitted twin Cibie Spots
Aluminium steering guard
Rustmaster full waxoyl protected
Mantec rear spare wheel carrier – professionally fitted by John Craddock
JW Speaker LED lights, incl. Headlights, DRL’s, side, rear, reversing, - professionally fitted by Mobile Centre.
Replacement stainless steel fixings for bonnet, 5 doors and rear cross member.
MUD UK replacement LED interior lights, front and rear.
Devon 4x4 replacement heavy duty bumper incl. recovery eyes
Defender personal number plate – L444 DEF
Disklok steering wheel protection
Various security devices fitted
KBX side and wing top vents
New clutch fitted at 56,000 miles (John Craddock) to fix the standard Puma rattling clutch springs issue
MUD sliding cubby box locker – fits under Land Rover cubby to provide comfortable arm rest plus secure storage
Scenelite S17 LED Rear work light – 1400 lumens
BF Goodrich 265 / 75 AT Tyres on Boost Alloys
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...