Chadwell Heath £119,989 119989.00GBP
Chadwell Heath,
Essex
United Kingdom
Massive Spec Inc 6 Recaro Sports Seats with Colour Coded Seat Back, Electric Deployable Side Steps, Sat Nav, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Glass Sunroof, Secrecy Glass, Rear Step Assembly, Mud Flaps, Tow Pack and Colour Coded Alloys. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. Viewing by Appointment. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk
land-rover defender 110 grey 4wd alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth heated-seats recaro sat-nav side-steps sunroof warranty 2015 hands-free british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...