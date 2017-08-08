loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Chesham £4,950 4950.00GBP

Chesham, Buckinghamshire

£4,950
Naz Khan
2000 (W) LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 HARD TOP TD5....
2.5 TD (TURBO DIESEL) ......
1 OWNER FROM NEW ......
Genuine 103,000 Miles Service History.....
5 Speed Gearbox Manual.....
Four Wheel Drive (4X4)....
Power Steering...
Immobiliser ......
Tow Bar....
Tracker! .........
2 Keys ......
Original Hand books /Manuals /service book .....
Recent New Dunlop Tyres which cost £200 each.......
Genuine 1 Owner Low Mileage Example....
Bad Points:

Over all in Great genuine condition but Needs Welding Underneath .........
No MOT .....
Bodywork has a few Age Related Marks....

Tel : 07791 614238

  • Ad ID
    15356
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Colour
    White
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2000
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
