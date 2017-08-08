Chesham £4,950 4950.00GBP
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
2000 (W) LAND ROVER DEFENDER 110 HARD TOP TD5....
2.5 TD (TURBO DIESEL) ......
1 OWNER FROM NEW ......
Genuine 103,000 Miles Service History.....
5 Speed Gearbox Manual.....
Four Wheel Drive (4X4)....
Power Steering...
Immobiliser ......
Tow Bar....
Tracker! .........
2 Keys ......
Original Hand books /Manuals /service book .....
Recent New Dunlop Tyres which cost £200 each.......
Genuine 1 Owner Low Mileage Example....
Bad Points:
Over all in Great genuine condition but Needs Welding Underneath .........
No MOT .....
Bodywork has a few Age Related Marks....
Tel : 07791 614238
