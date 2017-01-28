car description

Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Satellite Navigation, 4x4 Khan Land Rover Defender 110 6.2 V8 LS3 Engine and LS2 Automatic Gearbox registered March 2015 finished in Black with Front and Rear Wide Wings with Vents and Bolt Apertures, Stainless Steel Military Front Grill, Headlight Covers and Front Bumper with Aluminium Sump Guard, Stainless Steel Bonnet Vents and Side Vents, 100mm Stainless Steel Crosshair Exhaust Tailpipes, Front and Rear Diamond Light Cases including Front Side Lights, Diamond Bright B6 Military Headlamps, Anti-Smash and Grab Glass - Light Tinted Front and Limo Tinted Rear Glass, Full Vehicle Sound Proofing, Underbody Rust Protection, 18 Inch 1983 RS Defend Satin Black Alloys, Front and Middle GTB Sports Seats in Quilted Leather and Alcantara, Headlining, Rear Door Cover, Dashboard Top, Grab Handle, Door Inserts and Instrument Binnacle All Covered in Quilted Alcantara, Sunvisors in Alcantara, Rev Counter Dial and Churchill Time Clock Facia in Red, Billet and Leather Steering Wheel, Piano Black Interior Facia Trim, Satellite Navigation System, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Speaker Upgrade with Subwoofer and Alpine Amplifier, Full Khan Floor Mat Set.