Land Rover Defender 110

Chichester £48,990 48990.00GBP

2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£48,990
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, 4x4 Your chance to own a piece of Land Rover Defender history! Celebrating the Defender from 1948 to 2015 - Land Rover Defender 110 2.2 D Adventure Edition Station Wagon 6 Speed Manual with 7 Seats registered March 2016 finished in Metallic Orange with Black Exterior Details, Ebony Windsor Leather Premium Seats, Heated Front Seats, Leather Trimmed interior features, Air Conditioning, Suedecloth Headlining, Alpine Bluetooth Stereo, Electric Windows, Snorkel Air Intake, Expedition Rack with Rear Ladder in Gloss Black, Towbar with 7 Pin Electrics, Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Underneath Re-inforcement, 16 Inch Gloss Black Diamond Turned Alloys, Front and Rear Mudflaps with Logo, Seat Map Pockets, Heated Front Windscreen, Tail Door Wash Wiper, Tinted Glass, LED Tail Lights, Gloss Black Grille Surround, LED Headlamps, Battery Backup Sounder System. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.

  • Ad ID
    8889
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    10000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2198
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

