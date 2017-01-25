loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 110

Chipping Norton £15,995 15995.00GBP

Chipping Norton, OX7 5TB, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£15,995
car description

Alarm, Immobiliser, Radio, CD Player, Side Steps, Tow Pack, No VAT, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history VERY NICE 110 DEFENDER HARDTOP WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND NO VAT TO PAY...&pound;99 + VAT DELIVERY TO MAINLAND UK. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - OVER 500 GREAT INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED REVIEWS. VIDEO PRESENTATION AVAILABLE ON REQUEST. THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OUR SOUTHCOMBE GARAGE COMMERCIAL CENTRE, PLEASE SELECT OPTION 3 WHEN CALLING.

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7807
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 110
  • Mileage
    52000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2402
Land Rover Defender 110 for sale

