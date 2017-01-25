Land Rover Defender 110

Chipping Norton £15,995 15995.00GBP
Chipping Norton,
OX7 5TB,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Alarm, Immobiliser, Radio, CD Player, Side Steps, Tow Pack, No VAT, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history VERY NICE 110 DEFENDER HARDTOP WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND NO VAT TO PAY...£99 + VAT DELIVERY TO MAINLAND UK. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - OVER 500 GREAT INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED REVIEWS. VIDEO PRESENTATION AVAILABLE ON REQUEST. THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OUR SOUTHCOMBE GARAGE COMMERCIAL CENTRE, PLEASE SELECT OPTION 3 WHEN CALLING.
Alarm, Immobiliser, Radio, CD Player, Side Steps, Tow Pack, No VAT, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...